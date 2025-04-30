Gallas Urges Osimhen To Join Manchester United

Former France defender William Gallas believes Manchester United would be a better destination for Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, who is on loan at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray from Napoli has been linked with a number of top clubs in Europe.

The Nigeria international has registered 31 goals and seven assists in 36 outings across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side.

The likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to sign a new striker this summer.

The 26-year-old also has suitors in the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League.

Gallas stated Osimhen has the potential to become one of the Premier League’s most formidable strikers.

“I think Victor Osimhen can become a star in the Premier League, he has the right profile. He can stretch play and stretch the backlines,” Gallas told Prime Casino.

“Another attacker can run into the space he makes, and he could be useful for any club in the Premier League. He’s always learning, but at the same time, how long will he need to adapt to a new situation?

“We’ve seen foreign players before, it’s often difficult for them in the first season. [In] the second season, they step up, so it’s not unusual at all.

“Even Ronaldo, in his first season, he wasn’t the Ronaldo we know now, but in the second season, there were signs. It all depends on which club. If Arsenal need results straight away, they need to win the Premier League next year, then they need one player who can do it straight away. They don’t have time.

“If we talk about Manchester United, from where they are now, they don’t need to win the league. They’re looking to be top four or top five, so maybe they can give Osimhen the time he needs.”

By Adeboye Amosu



