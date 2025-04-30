UCL: Barcelona, Inter Settle For Thrilling 3-3 Draw In Semi-final First Leg

Barcelona and Inter Milan played out an entertaining 3-3 in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg in Spain on Wednesday.

The Spanish giants had to draw level twice against the Serie A champions in the first installment between both teams.

Marcus Thuram gave Inter the perfect start as he struck just one minute into the game.

In the 21st minute Denzel Dumfries doubled Inter’s lead with an acrobatic finish inside the box.

Just three minutes later Lamine Yamal pulled a goal back for Barcelona as he beat his marker with a body feint before curling the ball into the far corner.

In the 38th minute Ferran Torres made it 2-2, slotting home from close range off a headed assist.

Inter went in front again thanks to Dumfries on 64 minutes as he headed home a corner.

But just one minute after Inter retook the lead Barcelona equalised through Raphinha, whose strike from a short corner kick hit the cross bar and came off Yann Sommer in goal for the visitors.

The two teams will clash in the second leg at the San Siro next week Tuesday to decide who will go through to the final billed for the Allianz Arena in Germany in May.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final played on Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain pipped Arsenal 1-0.

The only goal of the tie was scored in the fourth minute through Ousmane Dembele.

The French forward had to go off with a knock but has since come out to allay fears, positing that he is fine and that it is nothing serious.



