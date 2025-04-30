Close Menu
    Raphinha Makes UCL History In Barcelona Vs Inter’s Six-Goal Thriller

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Raphinha continues to star and dazzle in Barcelona’s remarkable season, making his case for the Ballon d’Or.

    His achieved a feat no Barcelona nor Brazilian player has ever accomplished in the UEFA Champions League.

    Raphinha assisted Ferran Torres for Barcelona’s second goal, in the 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the first leg of the semifinals at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

    The assist marked Raphinha’s 20th goal involvement of the Champions League season.

    He’s not only the first Brazilian player to do so, but the first Barcelona player as well to hit the milestone in a single campaign.

    He nearly had a 21st with a brilliant strike to tie the match at 3–3, but the goal ended up being ruled an own goal after it ricocheted off the goalkeeper.

    si.com


