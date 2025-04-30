Close Menu
    Nkor: Super Falcons Can Reclaim 2026 WACON

    Austin Akhilomen

    Deportivo La Coruna striker Blessing Nkor says she’s confident the Super Falcons can reclaim the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

    Recall that Nigeria finished a disappointing fourth in their last campaign, marking the country’s worst performance in the competition’s history.

    In a chat with Flashscore, Nkor stated that the team have learnt their lessons from the last WACON and are willing to write their names in gold.

    “I’m excited for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, as it will be my first appearance. As a team, our mission is clear and that is to reclaim the title we lost two years ago, a loss that still hurts,” Nkor told Flashscore.com.

    “Occasionally, I chat with some of my international teammates, and our focus is always aligned.

    “With all due respect to the other teams, I firmly believe we will dominate Africa again, having learned from our last outing and with the support of a strong coaching staff.”


