Getafe Ready To End Uche’s Loan With Crystal Palace — Torres

Getafe president Angel Torres has expressed the club’s desire to bring Christantus Uche back from his loan with Crystal Palace.

Uche joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan from Getafe in the summer.

A mandatory option was included in the deal if certain conditions were met.

It’s however uncertain the conditions will be met with the midfielder struggling for regular playing time.

Read Also:‘Impact Was Massive’ — Silva Talks Up Chukwueze’s Performance Vs Man City

Torres stressed that there is still “room” for circumstances to change, but he didn’t rule out the idea of the striker returning to the Coliseum.

“He’d be welcome back if he returns,” Torres was quoted by Tribal Football.

The 22-year-old has made four league appearances for the Eagles.



