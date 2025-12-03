‘Impact Was Massive’ — Silva Talks Up Chukwueze’s Performance Vs Man City

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has showered encomium on Samuel Chukwueze following the winger’s impressive display against Manchester City.

Chukwueze bagged a brace in Fulham’s thrilling 5-4 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side at the Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

The Nigeria international was named Man of the Match in the Whites 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Silva Lavishes Praise On Chukwueze

Silva expressed satisfaction with the 26-year-old’s contribution in the game.

“He’s already making an impact. Last Saturday, he did it,” Silva told the club’s official website.

“As a part of our plans and from the physical point of view, we decided to manage him because he had his first almost 90 minutes against Tottenham.

Read Also:We Put Up A Good Fight — Chukwueze Reacts To Fulham’s Loss To Man City

“Of course, we put him on the bench. We wanted to play with ESR [Emile Smith-Rowe] and Alex [Iwobi] there, almost without a winger, with Alex and Sander [Barge] in the middle.

“The impact was massive from him again, but I have to talk about other players. The performance from Emile was a very good one, and he’s showing that he’s getting better.”

National Duty Calling

Chukwueze will soon be away on his way to international duty with Nigeria.

The tricky winger is expected to be named in Super Eagles’ 2025 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

“Chukwu is just showing his quality; he has quality on the right and on the left. He can make the right decisions as well,” added Chukwueze.

“He’s getting better and better. Unfortunately, we’re going to lose him in 15 days time like it was three times in the last three months, but it is what it is, and till then we have to get the best from him and let’s hope we can do it on Sunday again.”

By Adeboye Amosu



