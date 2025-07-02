Ghana International Becomes Teammate With Lookman At Atalanta

Southampton have announced that Ghana International Kamaldeen Sulemana has joined Serie A club Atalanta.

Sulemana is now teammate with Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward and current African Player of the Year Ademola Lookman.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm that Kamaldeen Sulemana has completed a transfer to Atalanta,” Southampton revealed in a statement on their website on Wednesday.



Kamaldeen Sulemana

“The 23-year-old forward moves to the Serie A side after two-and-a-half years at St Mary’s, during which time he made 74 appearances and scored four goals.

“We thank Kamaldeen for his efforts during his time as a Saints player and wish him well for the future.”

Sulemana was signed back in 2023 for a club-record fee of £22m and made 74 appearances.

The 23-year-old linked back up with previous Southampton boss Ivan Juric at the Serie A side.

He moved to St Mary’s from French side Rennes on deadline day in February 2023 and spent two-and-a-half years on the south coast who got relegated alongside Leicester City and Ipswich to the Championship.

Saints have already sold striker Paul Onuachu, who they purchased in the same window as Sulemana under then boss Nathan Jones.

Lookman Linked With Arsenal

Meanwhile, Lookman and Sulemana may end up not playing together at Atalanta as the former is being linked with a return to the Premier League.

Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta is in talks to sign Ademola Lookman from Atalanta, according to a report (via TEAMtalk) as Gunners manager Mikel Arteta learns of Tottenham Hotspur’s stance on Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.



Lookman presenting his African Player of the Year award to Atalanta fans

While Arsenal have not officially signed a new player so far in the summer transfer window, there is a very good chance that the north London club could bring in as many as four in the coming days.

On Tuesday Arsenal signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has put the finishing touches to a deal with the Gunners, a £10million fee with Brentford has been agreed with Christian Norgaard, while talks are going on with Valencia for Cristhian Mosquera.

Arsenal are also looking to sign a new winger, with Real Madrid star Rodrygo and Palace ace Eze on their radar after Nico Williams agreed personal terms with Barcelona.

It has now been reported that Atalanta forward Lookman is a major target of the north London club, who are already in talks with the Italian club over a potential summer deal for the 27-year-old.

CaughtOffSide reported that Arsenal are ‘back in talks with Atalanta’ over Lookman and have learnt that the Italian club want £38.5m, $52.7m – £42.8m, plus add-ons.

