Guinea FA Denies Claims Morocco Walked Out In 1976 AFCON Final

The Guinean Football Federation (FGF) has issued an official statement to address what it described as false claims circulating about the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations final phase involving Morocco’s Atlas Lions, Morocco World News reports.

In recent days, reports and social media posts have suggested that Guinea could challenge the result of its match against Morocco from that tournament, claiming the team left the pitch during the game. The federation has now firmly rejected those claims.

“The Guinean Football Federation informs the national and international public that it has not initiated any procedure either with the Court of Arbitration for Sport or with CAF in relation to the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations,” the statement said.

FGF added that the reports are “inaccurate and not based on any official foundation,” calling for calm and responsible reporting.

The federation also took the opportunity to clarify the historical facts of the match in question.

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The game between Guinea and Morocco was played on March 14, 1976, in Addis Ababa, with Guinea taking the lead through Souleymane Cherif in the 33rd minute before Morocco equalized late through Ahmed Makrouh, known as “Baba,” in the 86th minute. The match ended 1-1.

FGF stressed that the tournament format at the time is key to understanding the outcome. There was no traditional final. Instead, a final group stage was used to determine the winner.

“In accordance with the regulations in force at the time, the competition did not include a classic final,” the federation said. “The qualified teams played a final group, and the ranking directly determined the winner.”

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Morocco finished top of that group and were officially crowned African champions, with Guinea in second place.

By restating these facts, the federation effectively dismisses both parts of the rumour, the idea of a Moroccan walk-off and the suggestion of any ongoing legal challenge.



