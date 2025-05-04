Guirassy Is An Excellent Goal Scorer –Amuneke

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Amuneke has described Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy as an excellent goal scorer.



The Guinean star joined Dortmund from Stuttgart last summer and has been painting the Bundesliga with goals.



With rumours linking him to a potential move to Barcelona, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner told Africa Foot that the Catalan club won’t sign Guirassy due to their focus on developing academy players.

“Guirassy is a proven goalscorer who can play for all the top teams in Europe, but can Barcelona sign him? Don’t get me wrong, Guirassy is an excellent goalscorer, and he’s been consistent over the last two or three seasons. I might take him if it were up to me — I admire his qualities. But he’s 29, and Barcelona is building for the long-term future.”



“When you look closely, Barcelona has shifted its focus to its academy and no longer spends obscene amounts of money to recruit ready-made stars.



“I don’t think they will go for him. With his contract, Dortmund would likely be asking for upwards of €60 million, if not more. It would work, but it’s unlikely to happen,” he added.







