Gusau Clears Air On Super Eagles’ Bonus Row, Failure To Qualify For 2026 World Cup

President of the Nigeria Football Federation , NFF, Ibrahim Gusau has shared his thoughts on the bonus saga that trailed the Super Eagles’ opening fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs.

Players and technical staff of the team boycotted training two days before their crucial semi-final clash with the Panthers of Gabon.

The protest reportedly relates to unpaid allowances and match bonuses.

There were also reports that the squad requested for a special bonus to be paid for the African play-offs.

Bonus Row During Playoffs

“The Super Eagles is a major brand that project the image of the country therefore, the government has interest in the team. It is not only in Nigeria,it is a global thing,” Gusau said in an exclusive interview with Super Eagles legend, Segun Odegbami on Eagle7 103.7FM’s Saturday morning show “90 minutes with Mathematical7”.

“I’m happy to say that since we came on board this has never happened with the Super Eagles. We went to the last AFCON, we played the World Cup qualifiers for over two years, we didn’t have any issue over bonus.

“The issue that happened before the playoffs, the money we are talking about is not even significant. Unfortunately some people went on national television station to say the NFF are owing the Super Eagles since 2019. Some said 30 match bonuses, which was not true.

“We are not owing that kind of money. The money we are owing at the time were appearance fees and bonuses for the games against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

“The money was provided to the NFF by the government, and as at that time, we have not received it. When the money was released, it was promptly paid.”

Gusau On Super Eagles’ 2026 World Cup Failure

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the World Cup, losing 4-3 on penalities to Democratic Republic of Congo in the final of the playoffs.

Gusau expressed regrets over the team’s failure to make it to the mundial.

“As leaders it is our own wish to achieve our plans, especially qualification for the World Cup, and we are not happy with the outcome, added Gusau.

“It’s a big disappointment because we know what we put into it, what we did to prepare the team to face the task of qualifying for the World Cup, we did our best in that direction.

“At the end of the day, it didn’t happen. I can’t tell you how disappointed we are. We are still sad, and the mood is still bad. I know how Nigerians are feeling, but we must try to do well at the AFCON to revive the hope and confidence of Nigerians in the team.”

On NFF Apologising To Nigerians

Gusau also explained the reason behind NFF’s decision to apologise to Nigerians after the loss to the Leopards.

Well, as leaders it is important to take responsibilities in whatever situation. In some cases you can do your best, and things won’t still work. The ultimate decision is always from God,” Gusau stated.

“Whatever comes as a leader you have to accept it. It is important to accept the responsibility for the failure.

“I know the Super Eagles is public entity that everybody have interest in. So, when the team failed to qualify for the World Cup, it is important for us to apologise.”

NFF Owing National Team Coaches

The NFF has been constantly criticised for failing to fulfill their obligations to coaches.

Gusau however defended his administration on the issue.

“Talking about past coaches that were owed salaries, Christian Chukwu for example, i asked to provide evidence. There is no way I can touch public money without evidence. I asked him can you give me a copy of your contract, can you give me the evidence of how much the NFF is owing you. I can’t find it in the NFF. He couldn’t provide any evidence,” Gusau asserted.

“We have quite a lot of them, not only Chukwu. They will go out and accused the NFF of owing them, but when you call them to provide the contract papers, or details of outstanding salaries, you can’t get it from them, and there is no way I can authourise payment without evidence.

“Sometimes it is always complicated , people will just say different things , without telling the public the truth or provide tangible evidence.

“You can’t rule out shortcomings like the payment of salaries and bonuses because there are times you will expect money and it won’t come on time. When you get the money, you can now settle whatever you are owing.

“When people are not patient, then we can have a scenario like the one we had before the playoffs. We can plan, and rely on sponsors or little monies we get from FIFA and CAF.

“All the monies have the time they come to us, and we don’t have control over them except when it is time for to be released. We have done our best under my leadership to reduce bonus issue to the barest minimum.”

On Desparation To Coach National Teams

“There is no need for any coach to be desparate to coach the Super Eagles or any of the national teams. The foreign coaches always ensure they have a valid contract,” Gusau declared.

“Don’t forget in most cases we employed these coaches like two, three months before they commence their job. So, why is the desperation to get a job without having a document that will back it up.

“There is no way we can direct anyone to make payment from public funds without substantial contract to back it up.

“Even at the club level it is happening too. We are having the challenge with the players’ statute committee. No coach should take up a job with the NFF or any club without signing a contract. It is a general problem with our coaches.

“Let’s try to enlighten them to stop this desparation of getting jobs without signing a contract.”

Funding From Government

Gusau also shed light how the NFF source for funds to prosecute its activities.

“NFF usually go to government to seek for intervention fund. This is similar to what they do in other countries because the government have interest in the team’s achievement and performance,” Gusau stated.

“NFF as a body when you talk about independency is more about development, but we are holding the national team on trust on behalf of the government.

“It is a government property, it belongs to the public. Whenever we go to the government for money, we always make it clear what want to use it for.

“Like I said it is not all the time that we go to he government for money. It is when it is highly capital intensive that we seek for support.

On FIFA, what they give is annual grant. Whenever they give NFF money there is always instruction on how the money should be spent.

They have their auditors,who always monitors things for them.”

By Adeboye Amosu



