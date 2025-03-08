‘He Could Be Decisive’ — Brocchi Talks Up Lookman Ahead Atalanta Vs Juventus

Former Inter Milan midfielder Christian Brocchi is rooting for Ademola Lookman to be make the difference for Atalanta against Juventus.

Thiago Motta’s side will host La Dea at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday night.





Atalanta occupy third position on the table with 55 points from 27 matches while Juventus sit in fourth position with 52 points from same number of matches.

Lookman has scored 12 times in 21 league outings for Atalanta this season.

Brocchi stated that the Nigeria international will be vital for Atalanta in the highly anticipated encounter.

“At the moment, Lookman is Atalanta’s difference maker,” Brocchi told Serie A’s official website.

“He is fast, his final ball is good, and in 1-v-1s he can either finish himself or set up a teammate. He is a complete player, who breaks up the game. He could be decisive, maybe with a goal, but also with his movement and his set-up play for Retegui.”

By Adeboye Amosu



