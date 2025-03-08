NPFL: Awazie Confident Enyimba Will Defeat El-Kanemi, Rekindle Continental Ambition

Enyimba of Aba winger, Ekene Awazie, has not given up hope of the People’s Elephant returning to African interclub competition next season, despite the nine-time Nigerian champions sitting in 9th position in the 2024/2025 NPFL standings, Completesports.com reports.

Awazie, 28, remains cautiously optimistic that the 2023 and 2024 CAF Champions League title winners have the quality and potential to secure a top-three finish in the current campaign.

The former Remo Stars and FC Ifeanyi Ubah winger believes a victory against El-Kanemi Warriors at the Enyimba International Stadium Aba on Sunday in their matchday 28 clash will further boost the People’s Elephant’s ambitions of finishing in the top three.

Enyimba are gradually finding their rhythm after a poor start to the season. The most successful club in Nigeria defeated Niger Tornadoes 1-0 in Lafia, Nasarawa State, in their matchday 27 fixture, easing the disappointment of their goalless draw against Shooting Stars in Aba in matchday 26.

The left winger insists that Enyimba are fully focused and determined to secure back-to-back wins on Sunday to further underline their push to reclaim dominance in Nigerian football.

The nine-time NPFL champions have had an inconsistent run this season, but Awazie believes the squad is hitting top form at the right time, emphasising the players’ collective determination to return to the top.

“Yeah, the players are ready for the game against El-Kanemi Warriors on Sunday, with the ultimate desire to get maximum points,” Awazie said with quiet confidence.

“We need to get back to our rightful place, which is continental football. That is where Enyimba belongs, and we are all working hard to make it happen.”

Awazie has scored four league goals this term, underlining his importance to Enyimba’s campaign. However, he remains focused on the bigger picture—team success over individual accolades.

“It’s nice to help the team, but it’s not about individual credit—it’s a team effort. I’m happy to contribute with goals, and I hope to score more and help take the team back to where we belong—continental football.”

Enyimba have started to show glimpses of their usual dominance since the arrival of Coach Stanley Eguma.

With Sunday’s clash crucial in their quest for a CAF Champions League or CAF Confederation Cup spot next season, the People’s Elephant are leaving no stone unturned.

Awazie’s optimism reflects the mood within the squad—one of hunger, determination, and a strong desire to restore Enyimba as a true powerhouse of Nigerian and African football.

El-Kanemi Warriors, the reigning President Federation Cup champions, are 8th on the log with 40 points.

By Sab Osuji







