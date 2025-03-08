Forest Vs Man City: Aina Set To Make 50th EPL Appearance For Tricky Trees

Nigeria defender Ola Aina is set to make his 50th Premier League appearance for Nottingham Forest against Manchester City on Saturday (today).

The matchday 28 encounter will hold at the City Ground.





Aina joined the Tricky Trees on a free transfer in 2023 after severing ties with Serie A club Torino.

The 28-year-old made 22 league appearances for Nottingham Forest last season, with one goal to his name.

This season, the full-back has netted two times in 27 league outings.

The Nigeria international is expected to be named in the starting line-up against Pep Guardiola’s side by Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Forest and Manchester City are vying for a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The hosts occupy third position on the table with 48 points, while City sit in fifth position with 47 points.

By Adeboye Amosu



