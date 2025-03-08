NPFL: Kano Pillars Suffer Midfield Setback Ahead Kwara United Clash

Kano Pillars’ stand-in gaffer, Ahmed Garba (Yaro Yaro), has told Completesports.com that the Sai Masu Gida side will be without midfield duo Emmanuel Bright and Zulkifilu Mohammed in Sunday’s NPFL matchday 28 fixture away to Kwara United.

The encounter will mark Yaro Yaro’s seventh match in charge following the suspension of the club’s Technical Adviser, Usman Abd’Allah.





In his previous six games at the helm, Kano Pillars won four, drew one, and lost one.

Speaking to Completesports.com on Saturday morning as his team prepared to depart for Ilorin, the former CAF Champions League winner with Enyimba (2003) shared an update on the squad’s preparations.

“We’re almost ready to travel to Ilorin this (Saturday) morning. The players are in high spirits, and we hope to get a good result against Kwara United,” Ahmed Garba, a.k.a. Yaro Yaro, said.



“The team spirit is high, and the players are confident. However, two of our key players, Emmanuel Bright and Zulkifilu Mohammed, will not be part of the squad due to injuries.

“Bright, a defensive midfielder who joined us from Rivers United, has an ankle injury and won’t be available.

“Zulkifilu, an attacking midfielder from Rangers, is also out with a hamstring injury.

“But apart from these two players, the rest of the squad is fully ready for Sunday’s match.”

Kano Pillars are within touching distance of a continental return next season, currently sitting fourth in the NPFL table with 42 points from 27 matches. Meanwhile, Kwara United are 11th with 36 points from the same number of games.

By Sab Osuji



