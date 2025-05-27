‘He Only Scores Screamers!’ – Fulham Buzzing About Nigerian Midfield Gem Nwoko

Young Nigerian midfield enforcer Chibuzor ‘Chibby’ Nwoko made his mark at the heart of Fulham’s U21 team during the 2024/2025 season, excelling in his ball-carrying duties and chipping in with some spectacular goals, Completesports.com reports.

Known for his composure and technical ability, along with a strong range of passing and versatility across the midfield, Chibby has predominantly played in the number 6 role throughout his young career.

However, this season, the 19-year-old left-footed ace was also deployed as a number 8, where he proved his mettle by netting some absolute screamers.

In a recent post by the Fulham Academy on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @FulhamAcademy, titled “He doesn’t do tap-ins”, the interviewer remarked: “You only do screamers, don’t you? Think about the one against Leicester earlier in the season, and that one against Chelsea last year – like, you don’t do tap-ins.”

Nwoko replied: “Yeah, I know. When I do score, it seems to be a good goal, so I’m happy about that. I don’t know why, but they seem to be screamers, to be honest.”

Chibby, who hails from Old Umuahia in Abia State, Nigeria has represented England’s youth teams in friendlies but remains open to playing for Nigeria – the country of his parents’ birth – as he is not yet cap-tied to England.

By Johnny Ogbah in the UK



