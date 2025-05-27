To Represent Nigeria Is Biggest Honour For Me –Felix Agu

Super Eagles new invitee Felix Agu has said to represent Nigeria will be the biggest honour for him.

Agu got his first Super Eagles call-up ahead of the 2025 Unity Cup tournament in London.

The 25-year-old Werder Bremen full-back had only featured for Germany at U-21 level.

In an interview on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Agu said accepting to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria was an easy decision for him.

“It has been one and half days with all the guys, it has been very good everyone accepted me well,” he said. “We’ve had one training session and it’s nice been here, I’m happy to be called up and I’m enjoying my time.

“I had the first contact with the federation, spoke with the coach and the coaching staff and once we had the call it was a pretty easy decision for me to come here because it’s a good way to connect with my Nigerian side, with my roots so it was a pretty easy decision.

“Nigeria is like the biggest African nation and it’s like in the world anywhere you go you meet Nigerians and to represent the country is the biggest honour so I’m very happy.”

Agu spoke about his favourite Nigerian food.

“I like to eat fufu and egusi soup, I love jollof rice with plantain, I tried to get it as much as possible in where I can get it.

“I’m not a good cook myself but once my dad prepares some sauces and soups I freeze them and take it back to my place and once in a while I always try and prepare it myself.”

He also talked about his time at Werder Bremen.

“I went to Bremen five years ago it was like the time of ups and downs, we were relegated once, got promoted right away again but these few seasons we’ve been taking it step by step.

“There was a season where I was out with an injury, it was quite a bad season and almost two years now I’ve been playing a lot especially last season where we played pretty well, almost made it to Europe went on a bad stretch where we lost many games and I was out injured.”

In the just concluded Bundesliga season, Agu scored three goals in 22 matches, his highest in the German topflight.

By James Agberebi



