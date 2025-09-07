Close Menu
    He’s A Raw Center Forward –Ex Wolves Striker Hails Arokodare

    Wolves legend Steve Bull has described Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare as a raw center forward.

    The Nigerian international, who recently joined Wolves this summer, was on target as Nigeria defeated Rwanda 1-0 at the Goldswill Akpabio Stadium in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.

    Reacting to his move to the Premier League club, Bull, who is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with 306 goals, told molineux.news that the signing of Arokodare is positive and will put some pressure on Jorgen Strand Larsen.

    “We have also signed some competition up front in Tolu Arokodare, who will put Larsen under some pressure.

    “I’ve watched some clips of him and he’s a raw centre forward, which I like! He will put his body on the line to score a goal.

    “Having competition is always important and that feels like a good signing to me.”


