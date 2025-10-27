Houston Dash Congratulate Alozie On FIFPRO Women’s World XI Nomination

National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side Houston Dash have congratulated their Nigeria international Michelle Alozie after she was nominated for the FIFPRO Women’s World XI.

Alozie was announced as one of the 26 players shortlisted for the FIFPRO Women’s World XI.

Also on the shortlist is Zambia and reigning African Women’s Player of the Year Barbara Banda.

Reacting to Alozie’s nomination Houston Dash wrote on their X handle:”Congratulations to @alozieee for being named to the @FIFPRO Women’s World XI shortlist .”

Alozie is currently with the Super Falcons squad who will take on Benin Republic in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final round qualifier in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The Super Falcons hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg played a few days ago with the goals scored by Chiwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo.

Alozie was a member of the Super Falcons squad that claimed a record-extending 10th WAFCON title in Morocco.

She would be hoping to help the Super Falcons reach next year’s WAFCON which would serve as qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA women’s World Cup.

At the 2023 edition in Australia and New Zealand, Alozie helped the Super Falcons reach the round of 16 stage.

By James Agberebi



