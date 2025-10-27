Iheanacho To Play Under New Coach At Celtic As Rodgers Resigns

Kelechi Iheanacho will feature under a new head coach at Scottish league champions Celtic , following the resignation of Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic confirmed Rodgers’s exit in a statement on their website on Monday.

“Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation. It has been accepted by the Club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect.

“The Club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the Club.

“Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future.

“The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible.

“We are pleased that during this interim period former Celtic manager, Martin O’Neill and former Celtic player, Shaun Maloney have agreed to take charge of Celtic first-team matters. Further details will be confirmed shortly.”



