Gabriel Is An ‘Absolute Machine’ –Ex-Man City Star

Arsenal picked up a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners have been in brilliant form over the past month, and they made it four league wins on the bounce after beating the Eagles at the Emirates Stadium.

Eberechi Eze scored with a sublime half-volley to break the deadlock in the 39th minute. It was sufficient to send Arsenal four points clear at the top of the table.

Gabriel Magalhaes was likewise exceptional in the heart of the defence. He won four aerial duels and made a vital block to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta towards the end.

The Brazilian, who completed 90 percent of his passes, also made six clearances. He was unlucky not to score after his headed effort from a corner hit the woodwork.

Speaking after the game, former defender-turned-pundit Micah Richards was full of praise for Gabriel, and said he has turned into an absolute machine this season.

He said on the Rest is Football podcast(via arsenalnews.co.uk): “Gabriel, what a player he is, and I wasn’t sure about him at the start. I thought he made a few mistakes; it looked a bit clumsy. But now, he’s just turned into an absolute machine. On set pieces, he’s so key, for and against.”

Gabriel was prone to the odd defensive error earlier in his career. He has improved leaps and bounds and has now become one of the best centre-backs in world football.

William Saliba has earned plenty of plaudits since his Gunners debut in 2022, but Gabriel has evolved into a more complete defender with his ability to score and assist goals.

The £65 million-rated star has chipped in with two goals and two assists this campaign. He scored a dramatic winner at Newcastle United and also assisted Leandro Trossard’s winner at Fulham.



