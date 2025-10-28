WAFCON 2026Q: Beating Super Falcons Won’t Be Easy — Benin Coach Ouzerou

Amazons of Benin head coach Abdoulaye Ouzerou says beating the Super Falcons will be a difficult task for his young team, reports Completesports.com.

Benin lost the first leg 2-0 to the defending champions last Friday.

The Super Falcons will be looking to complete the job when both teams clash in the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Tuesday (today).

Ouzerou On Super Falcons Clash

Ouzerou stated that his team’s target is to keep improving.

“When the Super Falcons play, their mindset is to win — that’s what champions do. We know they’ll want to make their fans happy after winning the WAFCON. For us, the target is to keep improving and hopefully qualify for the next WAFCON,” he told reporters ahead of the game.

Rebuilding For The Future

The Amazons are not a major force in Africa, and Ouzerou accepted the gap between both teams.

“We have a very young team — eight players from the U-17 and six from the U-20 — and we’re coming into the game with a different plan,” added Ouzerou.

“We can’t compare our players with the Super Falcons. They are an experienced side with a winning mentality, while we are still working on developing and rebuilding our team.”

Lessons From First Leg

Ouzerou also reflected on his side’s performance in the first leg.

“We had about three opportunities to score, but we couldn’t take them, while the Super Falcons had five and scored two. The girls are still learning. They are not used to playing in such a charged atmosphere,” he explained.

By Adeboye Amosu



