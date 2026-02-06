How Does The 2026 January Window Compare To Previous Winter Transfers Of Nigerian Players?

Are you seeking the latest Complete Sports updates, Did you follow the Super Eagles’ in the 2026 January transfer window? Stay informed with all the top stories and analysis! 🤔⚽

Topics Discussed in Video;

* Several Nigerian Players Switched Clubs In The 2026 January Transfer Window.

* A look at deals involving Nigerian players, who switched to another club this year in comparison to players in the past.

Related: Which Nigerian Players Who Missed 2025 AFCON Can Make The Super Eagles Stronger?

USEFUL LINKS

EXCLUSIVE: Falconets Star Delays European Move To Focus On World Cup

✅ https://www.completesports.com/exclusive-falconets-star-delays-european-move-to-focus-on-world-cup/

EXCLUSIVE: Super Falcons’ WAFCON 2026 Camp Opens February 24

✅ https://www.completesports.com/exclusive-super-falcons-wafcon-2026-camp-opens-february-24/

Don’t forget to LIKE 👍, SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE 🔔 for more in-depth football coverage and Nigerian talent spotlights!

——————————————————————-

🔗 Follow Complete Sports Nigeria

📺 YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

🐦 X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/CompleteSportNG

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria

🎵 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@completesportsnigeria

💼 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria

📌 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria

📱 Download the Complete Sports App

🍎 Apple App Store: https://www.apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

🤖 Google Play Store: https://www.play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website https://www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

#CompleteSports #Nigeria #SuperEagles #TransferWindow #Transfers



