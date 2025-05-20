Close Menu
    EPL News

    How Lampard Revived My Career At Everton –Iwobi

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has credited former Chelsea star Frank Lampard for reviving his football career when he was on the low side.

    In a chat with The Inside Scoop podcast, the Nigerian international, who played under Lampard at Everton, stated that the former England international provided a better platform for him to rediscover his form.

    Read Also:Balogun: I Wasn’t Given The Opportunity To Say Goodbye To Rangers Fans

    “Lampard, hands down. Lampard revived my career. One of the AFCONs I got sent off, I came back, and Rafa Benitez told me I would go out on loan. I was having a mare, but then Benitez was gone. Lampard told me I would be going on loan to another country.

    “I said, ‘I’m not doing that, I’d rather stay here and fight for my place.’ Lampard gives everyone a chance. In training, I’m a very good training player. He said, ‘You can do this in training, why can’t you do it in matches?’ I told him, ‘I’ve been told by previous managers to set the ball and run.’

    “He then said, ‘No, do your own thing.’ He then put me in midfield, where I liked being on the ball. He said, ‘Express yourself, be you,’ and that’s where I revitalised my career. I’d say under Lampard was my best time.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad