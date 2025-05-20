Balogun: I Wasn’t Given The Opportunity To Say Goodbye To Rangers Fans

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has faulted Rangers’ failure not to have allowed him to give the fans his final farewell.



The Nigerian international, whose contract will expire at the end of June, has been told by Rangers that his deal won’t be renewed.



Reacting to the development, Balogun, via his official X handle, noted that he’s grateful to have been given the honour to represent Rangers.



“It’s that time again. No caption could summarise all that is going through my mind as I’m writing these lines. It’s been nothing short of an honour, a pleasure and a great, great privilege to represent this massive club – twice! So many memories, good ones as well as a few tough ones, but it’s the latter especially that made my love for the club grow even stronger.

“If I would have known that the last 2 games of the season were my last for the club I would have made sure to say goodbye to all of you accordingly. Unfortunately I wasn’t afforded that opportunity which saddens me as I would have liked to have walked round Ibrox one last time and returned all the love and support you’ve given me during my 2 stints.

“I don’t know when I’ll be back, but I promise I won’t be a stranger. Thank you for making me feel at home and appreciated wherever we met. You’ve become more than just my club, you’ve become family, and for that I will be forever grateful,” the former Brighton and Hove Albion man penned.”



