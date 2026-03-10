How The Big-Money La Liga Signings Will Impact the 2025/26 Season | Real Madrid, Barcelona & Atletico Madrid

The 2025/26 La Liga season is heating up and while the Premier League stole the headlines this summer, Spain’s biggest clubs have quietly made some serious moves!

In this video, we break down the biggest La Liga signings of the summer and analyze how they could reshape the new season. From Real Madrid’s youthful rebuild under Xabi Alonso to Barcelona’s quiet reinforcement and Atletico Madrid’s defensive upgrades, every transfer tells a story.

Here’s what you’ll discover:

* Real Madrid’s new defensive core with Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras

* The rise of Argentina’s next superstar Franco Mastantuono

* How Atletico Madrid’s new signings like Alex Baena, David Hancko, and Johnny Cardoso fit into Simeone’s system

* Barcelona’s smart move for Joan Garcia amid financial limits

Who do you think made the best signing? Will Madrid reclaim the title, or can Barcelona defend it again? Share your thoughts below! 👇

