He Will Be Remembered For His Discipline, Integrity, Passion For Football –Tinubu Reacts To Onigbinde’s Death

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his condolence message to the family of former Super Eagles head coach Adegboye Onigbinde following the announcement of his demise on Monday.



In a statement issued by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, the president sympathized with the family and associates of the veteran football tactician and administrator.



Tinubu further acknowledged the contributions of the veteran sports administrator to building a stronger foundation for football in Nigeria, especially through his support for grassroots talent development.



According to Tinubu, Onigbinde will be remembered for his discipline, integrity, foresight and passion for football.

“President Bola Tinubu sympathises with the family and associates of renowned football administrator and former Super Eagles head coach, High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde,” the statement said.



“Chief Onigbinde passed away on Monday at the age of 88.



“The President extends his condolences to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the National Sports Commission (NSC), professional colleagues and fans of the administrator who distinguished himself as the first indigenous coach of the Super Eagles in 1982.



“He acknowledges the historic leadership of Chief Onigbinde, who guided the Super Eagles to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984.”



“He prays for the repose of the departed and comfort for his family.”







