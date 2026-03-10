Congolese FA President Gets Life Sentence For Embezzlement

The president of the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT), Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty in a sweeping corruption case that has rocked football administration in Congo, according to ghanasoccernet.

The ruling was delivered by a court on Tuesday following months of investigations and legal proceedings into alleged financial misconduct within the federation.

Mayolas was convicted of several serious offences, including money laundering, embezzlement, and document forgery. The FECOFOOT chief did not appear in court during the hearing and was therefore sentenced in absentia. The court also handed life sentences to his wife and son after they were found to have played roles in the scheme.

According to prosecutors, the case revolved around the alleged misappropriation of funds allocated to the federation by FIFA for football development initiatives.

Evidence presented during the trial indicated that nearly $1.3 million earmarked for grassroots football programmes and administrative development had been diverted for personal use. Investigators argued that the funds were channelled through a network of fraudulent financial transactions and falsified records designed to conceal the irregularities.

The investigation also implicated other senior officials within FECOFOOT. The federation’s general secretary, Badji Mombo Wantete, and its treasurer, Raoul Kanda, were each sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of participating in the financial misconduct.

Authorities revealed that the verdict followed approximately eight months of extensive investigations. During that period, prosecutors examined a wide range of financial documents, banking transactions, and internal administrative procedures within the federation.

Investigators described the case as evidence of a deeply entrenched system of fraudulent financial management that had operated within the football governing body.

The ruling represents one of the most significant legal actions taken against football officials in the country’s history and is expected to have far-reaching consequences for the governance of the sport.



