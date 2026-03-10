Chukwuemeka Switches International Allegiance To Austria

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka has switched his international allegiance from England to Austria.

Chukwuemeka, who was born in Vienna to Nigerian parents will now become eligible to play for Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

The former Aston Villa and Chelsea star previously represented England at the youth level.

Read Also:UCL: Osimhen Eyes New Record As Galatasaray Host Liverpool

The 22-year-old can make his international debut for Austria later this month after FIFA officially ratified his Austria switch.

Ralf Rangnick’s men will take on Ghana and South Korea in friendlies on March 27 and 31 respectively.

Austria will face reigning World champions Argentina, Jordan, and Algeria in Group J at the World Cup.

Chukwuemeka’s new international team-mates will include the likes of David Alaba, who was also born to Nigerian parents, Marcel Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer and Marko Arnautovic.

By Adeboye Amosu



