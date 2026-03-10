Getafe Ready To Offer Uche Fresh Start After Tough Spell At Palace

Getafe president Angel Torres has stated that Christantus Uche still has a future at the club, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international joined Premier League club Crystal Palace on a season- long loan last summer.

The Eagles are unlikely to make the deal permanent after the attacking midfielder failed to make a significant impact at Selhurst Park.

Uche is highly rated in Spain after an impressive campaign with Getafe last season.

Torres revealed that several clubs, outside the Premier League, are interested in the player, but they would be happy if he remains with them.

“He has offers from other countries outside the Premier League, and he’ll decide,” Torres said.

“That, or he can come back; he has three years left on his contract. We’d be delighted if he returned if he can’t be sold.”

The 22-year-old has made 14 league appearances for Palace, all as a substitute.

By Adeboye Amosu



