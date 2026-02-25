2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Biggest European Giants To Miss The Last Three Tournaments

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is heating up and once again, some of Europe’s biggest football nations are fighting to avoid another shocking exit.

In this video, we look at the European giants who missed out on the last three World Cups, including Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark. From Italy’s heartbreaking playoff defeats to North Macedonia, to the Netherlands’ dramatic collapse in 2018 qualifying, we explore how some of football’s most historic teams fell short on the world’s biggest stage.

Can Italy and Germany bounce back for 2026? Or will history repeat itself once more?

