‘He’s Valuable To Us’ — Galatasaray Boss Salutes Osimhen Ahead Juventus Rematch

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has once again restated the importance of Victor Osimhen to his team, reports Completesports.com.

The Yellow and Reds will take on Juventus in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff tie in Turin on Wednesday (today).

Osimhen provided two assists in the first leg which Galatasaray won 5-2.

The Nigeria international will lead Galatasaray’s attack once again after recovering from a minor knee problem.

Buruk Talks Up Osimhen

Buruk said Osimhen’s presence will be vital for the Turkish Super Lig champions against Juventus.

“Osimhen is valuable to us. It’s important that he plays not just as a goalscorer but as a team player. He always lifts the team up,” Buruk said.

“He didn’t score in the first match, but he had a big impact on all three goals.

“Sara was the man of the match, but Victor was one of the stars of the game too. Like Barış, he was one of the players who made their mark in the first match.

“I have players who play for the team.”

Buruk On Striker’s Fitness

Osimhen missed Galatasaray’s trip to Konyaspor last weekend due a minor knee injury.

Buruk however assured that the striker is available for selection.

“Osimhen trained with us for the last two days. He’s in a condition to play,” Buruk disclosed.

By Adeboye Amosu



