Osimhen: I’m Fully Fit for Juventus Showdown

Victor Osimhen has declared that he is fit and ready for Galatasaray’s clash against Juventus, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen missed Galatasaray’s 2-0 defeat to Konyaspor last weekend due to a minor knee injury.

Battle Ready For Juventus

The Nigeria international declared that he is looking forward to facing the Biaconeri after recovering from the injury.

“My knee is fine, thank you,” Osimhen told Sky Sport Italia.

“I have a little pain in my knee, that is the reason why I didn’t play the last league game, but thanks to the medical team, I am back with the squad and looking forward to facing Juve.”

Osimhen Ready To Lead

Galatasaray struggled in Osimhen’s absence against Konyaspor.

The Nigeria international denied suggestions they are a completely different team in his absence.

“It’s a huge responsibility, but it’s not just about Osimhen. I have to give props to the rest of the squad, as they’ve been really been helpful putting this club where it should be,” added the striker.

“This club is huge, we’ve seen multiple times that even with legends in the past who played for this club, it is the only Turkish side that has done really well in Europe. We’ve been doing that for so many years, when you mention a big club, we’ve done so well in the Champions League.

“We also have the opportunity tomorrow to write history for the club, so it’s not just about one player. Of course, I appreciate all the support from the fans, the coach, the confidence he has in me. If I don’t have these guys around my back, I don’t think they can listen to me when I try to charge them forward. Everything can be made possible, kudos to them, we’re going to lead each other hand in hand and try to make sure we get the maximum result.”

Relentless Pressing And Movement

Osimhen’s relentless pressing and intelligent movement unsettled the Juventus defence in the first leg.

“One thing about me is if I’m not seeing an opportunity to score, I am trying to help my team,” he stated.

“Juventus always start from the back, so t was important to press them, I try to call my teammates forward too, so we don’t let them start that play from behind. Juventus have a lot of quality, when they manage to get the ball to Kenan Yildiz, he’s a very dangerous player, so is Conceicao, so we must try to block their passes.

“Defence starts from the attack, so me and the other forwards have to start the press. It was just the right thing to do, and of course the instructions from the coach. I did my duty and I’m glad I did it diligently.”

By Adeboye Amosu





