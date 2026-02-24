UCL Playoffs: Osimhen Fired Up To Lead Galatasaray Past Juventus

Victor Osimhen has said he is fired up for Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League clash with Juventus, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen inspired the Turkish Super Lig champions to a 5-2 victory in the first leg of the playoff tie, providing two assists.

The striker is expected to lead Galatasaray’s attack again after recovering from a minor knee injury.

The 27-year-old has failed to register a goal in his last two appearances for Okan Buruk’s side.

Osimhen however provided four assists in those matches.

Osimhen Ready For Juventus Test

The Nigeria international insisted that he is ready to give his best for his side to achieve victory.

“Hopefully, if I get the chance, I will take it. Tomorrow is not about me, it’s about the team. Whether I’m in defense, midfield, or attack, I’m responsible for leading the team. That’s the task my coach has given me,” he said ahead of the game.

By Adeboye Amosu



