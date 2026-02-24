UCL Playoffs: Juventus Must Stop ‘Extraordinary Player’ Osimhen — Kelly

Juventus defender Llyod Kelly has said they must not give Victor Osimhen the opportunity to wreck havoc in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League encounter, Completesports.com reports.

Luciano Spalletti’s side need a minor miracle to make up for the 5-2 defeat they suffered against Galatasaray in Istanbul last week.

Juventus will need to win by three goals to keep the tie alive and will need to win by four goals if they are to avoid a penalty shootout.

Victor Osimhen played a decisive role in Galatasaray’s first-leg victory, as his relentless pressing and intelligent movement unsettled the Juventus defence throughout the encounter.

The 27-year-old provided two assists for the Yellow and Reds in the game.

Kelly Wary Of Osimhen

Kelly acknowledged that it is crucial for Juventus to contain the former Napoli striker in the second leg of the playoff fixture.

“Osimhen is an extraordinary player. He showed that in the first game. We shouldn’t give him the same opportunities. We need to put our whole heart into the game,” Kelly told a press conference on Tuesday.

Galatasaray are targeting a place in the Champions League Round of 16 for the first time since the 2013/14 season.

By Adeboye Amosu



