UCL: Osimhen Returns To Training Ahead Galatasaray, Juventus Rematch

Victor Osimhen is in contention to face Juventus after returning to training following a minor knee injury, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen was left out of Galatasaray’s squad for the 2-0 defeat to Konyaspor last Saturday as a precaution.

The powerful striker was however back in training with his teammates on Monday.

Galatasaray provided an update on their preparation for the game against Juventus.

Read Also:‘It Doesn’t Matter’ — Akor Prioritises Team Success Over Personal Accolades

‘The training session, which began with warm-up exercises using the ball, continued with 5-on-1 passing drills in four groups. The training, led by our head coach Okan Buruk, concluded with a practice match,” the club stated.

“While Victor Osimhen was working with the team, our team continued its training with the full squad”

Juventus will host Galatasaray in Turin on Wednesday night.

Galatasaray won the first leg 5-2 with Osimhen providing two assists.

By Adeboye Amosu



