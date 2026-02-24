Beşiktaş Coach Hails ‘Perfect’ Ndidi After Win Over Göztepe

Beşiktaş head coach Sergen Yalcin has lauded Wilfred Ndidi for his impressive performance in the club’s 4-0 win over Göztepe, reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi opened scoring for the Black Eagles in the emphatic victory.

The goal was the midfielder’s second of the season for Beşiktaş.

The Super Eagles captain has also registered one assist in 20 league appearances.

Yalcin Thumbs Up Ndidi

Yalcin applauded the defensive midfielder after the game.

“There’s something you probably didn’t notice today. Ndidi played perfectly,” Yalcin said after the game.

“Ndidi played one of the best games we’ve ever had. When our players fight and play like this, even if we lose the match, it won’t be a problem for us. We can lose. But when we fight like this, we lose. We tell him. It’s easy to tell him.

“But losing without doing anything is the worst thing for us. That’s why our players should fight like this. We lose, I’ll take responsibility. I’ll tell him. It’s not a problem for us.”

Besiktas moved to fourth position on the Super Lig table with 43 points following the win.

By Adeboye Amosu



