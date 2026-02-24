NPFL: This Is The Start Of Many Good Results –Abiodun Reacts After Enyimba Draw Vs Rivers United

Enyimba star Joseph Abiodun has disclosed that the team’s 1-1 draw against Rivers United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium will serve as a start to many good results in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).



Recall that the former Sunshine Stars player opened the scoring for the People’s Elephant in the 28th minute before Aniekeme Okon leveled parity for Rivers United in the 62nd minute.



Speaking after the match, Abiodun, who was playing for the first time in the second stanza, stated that he’s delighted to return to the Enyimba squad.



He also believed that the result would kickstart a good run for Enyimba in the league.

“It was a very tough match, but we thank God for the point we got,” the 26-year-old said.



“Returning to the field for the first time in this second stanza of the season hasn’t been easy. This is my first match in the second round. I’m very grateful; I thank God.



“I believe this is the start of many good results and more points to come for the team, as well as more goals. It wasn’t an easy game, and everybody knows that.



“We prepared our mind for this match because the point is very important to us. Thank God we eventually got the point, and we are prepared for our next match against Kun Khalifat.”



