Loftus-Cheek Loses Several Teeth, Breaks Jaw After Collision In Serie A Clash

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has broken his silence on a gruesome injury that saw him break his jaw and lose several teeth while playing for AC Milan, Daily Mail reports.

The midfielder was rushed to hospital on Sunday after suffering a nasty head injury, which saw him placed in a neck brace and onto a stretcher having been left in a bloody mess following a challenge from opposing goalkeeper Edoardo.

The former Chelsea man, 30, had challenged for a ball with the Parma goalkeeper during his side’s 1-0 defeat in Serie A, and he hit the deck as team-mates rushed to check on him.

After a lengthy period of play that saw the star checked out on the pitch, he was eventually placed onto the stretcher and taken to hospital for further checks.

It has been reported that Loftus-Cheek broke his jaw and faces a period out injured. It is also said that a number of his teeth were broken, and he will now enter a period of recovery.

Taking to social media hours after the incident, he wrote: ‘It was a tough blow, but the worst is behind me. A heartfelt thanks to all the medical staff who supported me over these past hours with professionalism and care.

‘A special thanks to all the fans for your countless messages of love and support: I’ve read them, felt the, and they’ve given me incredible strength.

‘Thanks to my team-mates: we are a team, we are a family. Now, forward towards our goals, strong and united. Together.’

He also shared snaps of what appeared to be pre and post-surgery photos – one with a number of his teeth missing, and another with the issue fixed.

The incident happened not long after kick-off, with the midfielder withdrawn after 11 minutes of play.

To make matters worse, his side lost the game, with Mariano Troilo scoring the decisive goal 10 minutes from time.



