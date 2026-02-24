NPFL: Deutsch Vows To Restore Enyimba’s Glory After Rivers United Draw

Emmanuel Deutsch, Enyimba of Aba’s newly appointed Head Coach, has given firm assurance that the People’s Elephant and Nigeria’s most successful club are on their way back to their glory days, Completesports.com reports.

This comes as he praised his players for their resilience and character in Sunday’s 1–1 draw away to Rivers United in a 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 27 clash at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa, near Port Harcourt.

“With more work on the training ground, we will show more to the fans as we try to return the club to its glory days,” Deutsch said confidently.

Deutsch Hails Enyimba’s Character In Rivers United Draw

Nine-time Nigerian champions Enyimba opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Abiodun Joseph rose highest to head home from a well-delivered free-kick.

However, Okon Aniekeme restored parity for the Finidi George-led side just before the half-time whistle.

It was Deutsch’s first game in charge, and the Cameroonian was visibly pleased with his players’ response.

“Yes, I think the boys showed good character both in the first and second halves,” Deutsch said during his post-match press conference.

“It’s just a few days with me, and there are a few areas that need to be taken care of. But I think they showed that they can continue to prove themselves.”

Deutsch Explains Tactical Approach Against Rivers United

Deutsch acknowledged the quality, potential and depth of Rivers United’s technical bench but revealed that his tactical approach effectively curtailed their attacking threat.

He added that the two-time CAF Champions League winners executed their game plan well, particularly in neutralising the Pride of Rivers’ dangerous wing play.

Mission To Reclaim Enyimba’s Glory Days

Responding to a question on the magnitude of the task before him at Nigeria’s most successful club, Deutsch paid tribute to Enyimba’s illustrious history while pledging to give his utmost to restore the club’s dominance.

“This is a club with a rich history and great achievements. I may not be the best, but I will do my best to bring back the glory days,” he assured.

He also commended the support from the club’s management committee Chairman, Ambassador Nwankwo Kanu, and Sporting Director Daniel Eke, noting that their encouragement has been instrumental in motivating both himself and the players since his arrival.

Deutsch Prepares Enyimba For Oriental Derby Test

Enyimba are currently 14th on the log and will welcome Kun Khalifat in a Matchday 28 fixture in what promises to be an Oriental Derby.

Kun Khalifat were the first team to inflict defeat on Enyimba this season, following a Matchday 8 1–0 win at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

By Sab Osuji



