Olayinka Expresses Satisfaction Scoring On APOEL Home Debut

Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka has expressed delight scoring the winner on his APOEL home debut against Omonia on Sunday.



The Nigerian international, who joined the team in the January transfer window, netted the only goal of the game in the 81st minute.



Reflecting on his performance, Olayinka stated that he was impressed with the way the team fought hard to secure the three points.

“The team fought, we fought from beginning to the end, and I think we deserve the win. I am happy to score this goal and everyone is very excited.



“It was an incredible atmosphere because this was my first game here on the pitch and I saw the fans come to support, it was a really amazing atmosphere.



“I’ve known APOEL for a long time because I follow the Champions League. I played in Northern Cyprus but I do watch a lot of football and I know about APOEL so it’s a good opportunity for me to come here.”



