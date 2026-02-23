Man United Boost Top Four Hopes After Everton Win

Benjamin Sesko came off the bench to fire Manchester United up to fourth in the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Everton.

The win extend Michael Carrick’s unbeaten start in charge of United.

Sesko is yet to start in Carrick’s six games but has hit top form since Ruben Amorim was sacked in January.

The Slovenian, who scored just twice in his first 22 appearances after a $100 million move from RB Leipzig, has netted six goals in his last seven games.

The win against the Toffees put United three points clear of Chelsea and Liverpool in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League, with only the top five set to qualify.

Everton have now failed to win in seven home games as they struggle to adapt to life at their new 52,000 capacity Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Meyseyside club missed the chance to move up to seventh as they remain on the fringes of the fight for a place in Europe next season.



