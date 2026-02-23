Ex-International Condemns Racist Abuse Targeted At Arokodare

Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Okoduwa has condemned the racist abuse directed at Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare following Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.



Arokodare was targeted with multiple abusive messages after missing a first-half penalty in the Premier League match at Selhurst Park.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Okoduwa, whose son also plays for Wolves, expressed his shock at the continued, consequence-free nature of online racism.



“This one hurts me because Wolves fans are not known for things like this and it is unfortunate,” he said.

“Tolu should not be targeted because he lost a penalty. He is doing his best for the team despite the situation they are in at the moment. Nobody is happy. Don’t forget, my son also plays for Wolves, so we are all in this together. No one should be targeted because he missed a penalty.”



“Racism has no place in football. After what happened to Vinícius Júnior last week, we ought to do better. Shame to those who said those ugly things about him.



“We should do better as a community and as a football family to make everyone feel at ease. I feel sad for him, but the fans who do this type of ugly stuff must do better.”



