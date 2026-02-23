‘It Doesn’t Matter’ — Akor Prioritises Team Success Over Personal Accolades

Akor Adams has said he is not desparate to score for Sevilla, and maintained that the club’s success is more important than personal accolades, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international has failed to register a goal in his last four league outings for the Rojiblancos.

Akor however played an important role in Sevilla’s 1-0 victory over Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez on Sunday.

The former Montpellier star provided the assist for Djibril Sow’s winning goal in the second half.

Akor On Goal Drought

Despite failing to hit target in the game, Akor insisted that the most important thing is the win.

“It’s important that the team has achieved this victory, earning points in three consecutive matches,” he told the club’s official website.

“It doesn’t matter who scores, the important thing is that we accumulate points and keep a clean sheet; the work has been good from everyone. Now it’s time to think about next week.”

The 25-year-old has scored six goals, and registered three assists in 20 league appearances for Sevilla this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



