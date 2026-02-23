‘He Did Ten Minute, But With Good Impact’ –Porto Coach Speaks On Moffi’s Performance Vs Rio Ave

FC Porto coach Francesco Farioli has lauded the performance of Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi despite featuring for just 10 minutes in the team’s victory over Rio Ave on Sunday.



The Nigerian international, who arrived on loan from OGC Nice, made his debut as a substitute recently and has been building sharpness in training following a period out of competitive action.



In a chat with Maisfutebol, Farioli stated that Moffi must get back to match fitness before pushing for a first-team role.

“We had already done it once or twice, in this game it was for a few minutes and then I put Terem [Moffi] to close the game.



“He did ten minutes, but with good impact, but I also wanted to protect him a little bit because on Monday morning we will have a friendly game, in which he can have 60 minutes.



“I want him to be ready, we need to get him back so that, as soon as possible, he has more minutes,” Farioli stated.



