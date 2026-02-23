Super Falcons Arrive Yaounde Wednesday For Cameroon Friendlies

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will arrive Yaounde on Wednesday for their double-header friendlies against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Head coach Justine Madugu, his assistants, home-based duo Anderline Mgbechi and Fatima Oloko, as well as other members of the backroom staff will fly out of Abuja to Yaounde.

They will be joined in Cameroon’s capital by the foreign-based professionals.

The Super Falcons will face Cameroon in the first friendly on Saturday.

The second friendly is slated for next week Tuesday.

Both teams are gearing up for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which will start in Morocco next month.

The Super Falcons are drawn in Group C with debutants Malawi, Zambia, and Egypt.

Cameroon, who started preparations for the friendlies last week are in Group D with Ghana, Cape Verde, and Mali.

By Adeboye Amosu



