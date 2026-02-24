Okpara: Action Must Be Taken Against Those Responsible For Racist Abuse Directed At Arokodare

Former Nigerian international Godwin Okpara has called on FIFA and UEFA to take decisive action on those responsible for racist abuse targeted at Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare.



Arokodare was subjected to racist messages on social media after missing a penalty during Wolves’ loss to Crystal Palace.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Okpara, who was unhappy with the development, charged both FIFA and UEFA to penalised anyone involved in such act.

Read Also:Ajayi Steps Up Recovery From Hamstring Injury



“It’s sad that this is still happening in 2026, and I believe action has to be taken against those responsible,” Okpara told Footy-Africa. “Football is a unifying sport and racism or any form of discrimination should never be allowed in the game.”



“Some fans need to be completely banned from stadiums. FIFA and other football governing bodies must take strong and decisive action. Any form of racism or discrimination is totally unacceptable in football.



“He did not have a preseason with them, which could be one of the reasons he is struggling. They need to give him time — perhaps wait until next season and see what happens. After that, they can start discussing whether to move him elsewhere. He could even go to another league and start scoring goals, so how would they explain that?”



