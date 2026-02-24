Ajayi Steps Up Recovery From Hamstring Injury

Hull City assistant coach Dean Holden has provided a positive injury update on Semi Ajayi, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi sustained a hamstring injury during Nigeria’s bronze medal match against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 32-year-old was one of the outstanding performers for the Super Eagles at the tournament.

The injury has forced the experienced defender to miss Hull City’s last seven games in all competitions.

The centre-back is now nearing return to full action, according to Holden.

“Semi (Ajayi) is going well, but again, not back in the team training just yet. Toby’s (Collyer) a little bit behind Semi. He’s still doing some individual rehab,” Holden was quoted by Hull Live.

He has made 12 league appearances for the Tigers this season, with one goal to his name.

By Adeboye Amosu



