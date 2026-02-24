Rudoni Applauds Onyeka’s Strong Impact At Coventry City

Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni has applauded Frank Onyeka for his remarkable display in the club’s win over West Bromwich Albion.

Frank Lampard’s side defeated their hosts 2-0 at the Hawthorns last weekend.

Onyeka, who was named Man of the Match underlined his influence with a 73 per cent pass completion rate from 44 attempts, eight ball recoveries and eight duels won.

It was the Nigeria international’s second appearance for the Sky Blue.

Rudoni Talks Up Onyeka

Rudoni recognised the 28-year-old’s role in the victory.

“He’s been excellent, looking at his last two performances. He got Man of the Match today,” Rudoni told BBC Radio CWR.

“He is called ‘The Tank’ for a reason. He gets around that middle of the park, wins the battle so many times and frees me up as well.”

Perfect Midfield Pairing

Rudoni also reflected on the understanding between him, and Onyeka in midfield.

“I get along with him really well. That’s my guy. He is just a chill guy but not chill on the pitch. He gets into people,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



