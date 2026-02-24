Sanni Seals Benin Move, Joins Jeunesse Sportive de Pobe As Head Coach

Former Kwara United Head Coach, Tunde Sanni, has become the second high-profile Nigerian tactician to take up a coaching role in neighbouring Benin Republic following his move to Jeunesse Sportive de Pobè, Completesports.com reports.

Second Nigerian Coach in Beninese Top League

Jeunesse Sportive de Pobè finished 14th in the 18-team Benin Premier League table with 16 points, recording three wins and seven draws in 17 matches during the 2024/2025 season.

Sanni now joins fellow Nigerian coach Salisu Yusuf, who is the head coach of Coton FC. Coton FC ended the 2024/2025 campaign in third position with 31 points.

Sanni Set To Rely On NPFL Experience For JSP Revival

The vastly experienced gaffer, who previously handled ABS Ilorin FC and Kwara United in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), is expected to draw on his top-flight managerial experience to help the club improve significantly in the forthcoming season.

Also Read: NPFL: Kwara United Sack Head Coach Tunde Sanni

Fondly known as JSP, Jeunesse Sportive de Pobè are based in Pobè, in south-eastern Benin Republic.

Sanni Confirms Appointment, Signs Contract Papers

“Yes, I’m now in Benin Republic with Jeunesse Sportive de Pobè. I’m grateful to God for this opportunity,” Sanni told Completesports.com when contacted on Tuesday evening.

“We’ll talk later,” he added before ending the call.

Although the terms and conditions of the contract were not available at press time, Sanni signed his contract papers on Tuesday.

By Sab Osuji



