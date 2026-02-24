UCL Play-off: Lookman Provides Assist As Atletico Outclass Club Brugge 4-1 To Reach Round Of 16

Ademola Lookman provided an assist as striker Alexander Sorloth scored a hat-trick to help Atletico Madrid see off Belgium’s Club Brugge to win the second leg of their Champions League play-off 4-1.

The win means Atletico advance to the last 16 with a 7-4 aggregate triumph.

Lookman, who was named among the substitutes, came on in the 70th minute to set up Atletico’s third goal.

Johnny Cardoso scored the other goal for the home side while Joel Ordonez netted for Brugge in the 36th minute.

Atletico opened the scoring after Brugge’s Hugo Vetlesen had two good chances blocked in the early stages as the Belgians came out the blocks with attacking intent and a high-pressing game despite being unfancied after a 3-3 draw in the first leg last week.

But Atletico’s quality triumphed after a dominant second half and they go into Friday’s round-of-16 draw to determine whether they play either Liverpool or Tottenham.



